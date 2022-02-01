Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.95 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after buying an additional 277,805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

PTEN opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

