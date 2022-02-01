Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,736 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

