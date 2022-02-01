Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 279 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPK opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average is $130.95.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.