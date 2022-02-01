Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in JOYY were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JOYY by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in JOYY by 173.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 11.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 464,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 11.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JOYY by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -97.13%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

