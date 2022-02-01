Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $711,000 Investment in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,734 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 50.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 28.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3,078.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

