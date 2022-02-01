Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 869 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Carriage Services worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSV opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSV. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Carriage Services news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

