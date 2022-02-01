Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $320,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

