Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,690 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coupang were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

