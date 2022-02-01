Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $732,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

