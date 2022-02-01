Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Up 8.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.82 and last traded at $68.82. 3,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 319,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.