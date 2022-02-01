Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Up 8.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.82 and last traded at $68.82. 3,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 319,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
