Alpha Token Price Hits $0.0257 on Major Exchanges (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded up 46.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Alpha Token coin can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 499.2% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Token has a market cap of $890,872.32 and $466.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.33 or 0.07156569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,940.15 or 0.99980409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00053852 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 coins. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

