Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share.

Shares of GOOG traded up $43.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,757.57. 2,514,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,829.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,828.21. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,914.49 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,945 shares of company stock worth $417,862,251. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

