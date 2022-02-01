Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.84 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $46.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,752.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,367,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,823.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2,812.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,906.37 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.