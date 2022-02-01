Alphacat (ACAT) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $184,828.47 and $56,628.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.83 or 0.07147697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.49 or 0.99710515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

