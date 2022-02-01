Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor updated its FY22 guidance to $0.79-0.82 EPS.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 8,468,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amcor has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

