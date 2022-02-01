Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Amdocs updated its Q2 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$5.11-5.31 EPS.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.91. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

