American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

AAT stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $338,714.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 124,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,581. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

