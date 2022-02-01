American Century Companies Inc. Buys 14,286 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.26% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after buying an additional 498,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 138,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,601,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $928.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.42. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

