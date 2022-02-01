American Century Companies Inc. Buys 3,215 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.24. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

