American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 26,791 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.23% of Marten Transport worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marten Transport by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Marten Transport by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $18.64.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

