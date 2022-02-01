American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,024 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

