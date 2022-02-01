American Century Companies Inc. Sells 9,241 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of ModivCare worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ModivCare by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ModivCare by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ModivCare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $115.93 on Tuesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.68.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

