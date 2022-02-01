American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Director Purchases $40,250.00 in Stock

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Director Stanley R. Perla bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -283.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,226,000 after buying an additional 994,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 36.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after buying an additional 681,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,052.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 636,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 134.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 724,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 414,992 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

