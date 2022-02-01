American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

