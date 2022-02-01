Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 24,545 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.63. The stock had a trading volume of 64,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,874. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.