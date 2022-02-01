Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 76,681 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,681 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. 3,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

