Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.64. 104,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,988,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.09 billion, a PE ratio of 131.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average is $166.11. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

