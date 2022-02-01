Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 31,797 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $45,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 98,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,346,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.42. 1,026,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,700,016. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

