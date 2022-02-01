ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.