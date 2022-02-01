Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $199.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.55.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.02. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock worth $2,315,052 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,858.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 164,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

