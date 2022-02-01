Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 214,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,935. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cerner by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cerner by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 264,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,567,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

