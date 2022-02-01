Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.94. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network by 504.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,495. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

