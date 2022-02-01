Analysts Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce $4.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $92.48. 4,371,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $82.06 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

