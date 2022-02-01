Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $864.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

