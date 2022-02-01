Analysts Anticipate OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,134. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $625.53 million, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Altai Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $7,691,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OneSpan by 43.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 234,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OneSpan by 103.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 187,901 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

