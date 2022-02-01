Analysts Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.93. 715,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,494,974. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.86. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

