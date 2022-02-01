Analysts Anticipate Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thorne Healthtech.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THRN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Thorne Healthtech by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 264,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at $295,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 56,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,646. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Thorne Healthtech has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

About Thorne Healthtech

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

