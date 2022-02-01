Analysts Anticipate Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.13). Wolfspeed posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.98 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $94.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.46. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

