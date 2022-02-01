Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report sales of $1.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $7.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,146,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,523 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 493,962 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,853,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,712,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.26. 2,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,925. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

