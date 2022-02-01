Analysts Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce $154.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. Anaplan posted sales of $122.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $584.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.90 million to $584.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $725.80 million, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $730.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

PLAN stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 10,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,660. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

