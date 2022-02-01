Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

BBDC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.81. 581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,527. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.