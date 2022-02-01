Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

