Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $723.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce sales of $723.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.50 million. Genesco posted sales of $636.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of GCO stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.12. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,399. Genesco has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $951.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

