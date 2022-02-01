Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post $3.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $4.04 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $19.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 113.46 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

