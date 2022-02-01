Analysts Issue Forecasts for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $344.48 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $321.17 and a 1 year high of $589.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.43 and a 200-day moving average of $415.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.