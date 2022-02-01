Analysts Offer Predictions for Realty Income Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

O has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

O opened at $69.41 on Monday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92.

The firm also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

