Analysts Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target at $125.67

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $127.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

