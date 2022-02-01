Analysts Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Target Price at $86.61

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CONE stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,213,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

