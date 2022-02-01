Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT at $128.11

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE DTE opened at $120.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average of $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.