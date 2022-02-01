Analysts Set Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

